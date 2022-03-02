Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Doorcounts™ Selects alwaysAI® as Its Computer Vision Partner for Real-Time Retail Analytics

Doorcounts™ Selects alwaysAI® as Its Computer Vision Partner for Real-Time Retail Analytics

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

SAN DIEGO, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Doorcounts™, an Oregon-based SaaS company, and computer vision platform leader, alwaysAI®, announced a strategic partnership to provide ground-breaking computer vision analytics for brick and mortar retailers across a wide array of industries including home furnishing, mattress, footwear, quick-service restaurants, and more.

“This partnership enables Doorcounts™ to bring cutting-edge technology to market faster,” says Jerry Murphey, managing partner of Floorboard, LLC and the President of Doorcounts™. “An immediate benefit our current customers will get with alwaysAI® is the automatic exclusion of non-buying opportunities, better accuracy of their customers’ time in-store, and all of the business intelligence these key metrics and many others provide.”

“The alwaysAI® platform provides the power and flexibility needed to facilitate the transformation retailers everywhere are searching for.”

alwaysAI® will work with Doorcounts™ to improve the accuracy of cameras for their nearly 1,000 existing customer locations across the globe. In addition, retailers will benefit from Doorcounts™ advanced sales analytics and customer engagement tools at every step of their buyer’s journey.

“Retail innovators are using AI to create an optimized digital presence, remain competitive, and to create a seamless in-store experience to gain a strategic advantage over their competition, raise profits, and improve operations.” Says Marty Beard, Co-founder & CEO of alwaysAI®.

About alwaysAI®

alwaysAI® provides developers and enterprises a comprehensive platform for building, training, deploying, and managing computer vision applications on IoT devices. We make computer vision come alive on the edge – where work and life happen.

About Floorboard, LLC. (doorcounts.com)

Doorcounts™ enable businesses to turn essential information into meaningful action that has the potential to dramatically improve results across your entire operation. When businesses can see their traffic data: Their sales teams close more, their stores run more efficiently, and their marketing keeps customers coming back for decades.

Doorcounts™ was founded in 2012 and continues to seek innovative ways to help businesses everywhere connect to their customers and make more sales with better data. Their current customers include Ashley Furniture, La-Z-Boy, Value City Furniture, Miskelly, Airport Home Appliance, Metro Mattress, and The Good Feet Store.

Contact Information:
Liz Oz
liz.oz@alwaysai.co

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.