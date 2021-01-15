Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / DoppelMate Announces the Beta Release Date

DoppelMate Announces the Beta Release Date

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

DoppelMate Announces the Beta Release Date

DoppelMate Announces the Beta Release Date

DoppelMate Announces the Beta Release Date

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DoppelMate, a social networking platform for non-biological birthday twins, has recently announced the release of its beta version on January 31, 2021.

Some people share birthdays with their classmates. Some may share their special day with their favorite celebrity, or maybe even with a family member. It is thought that around 400,000 people are born on the exact same date. All of them share the most important day of their lives, yet remain complete strangers. Now, people can connect with their birthday buddies on the upcoming DoppelMate app.

DoppelMate is a groundbreaking new app being developed by a team of five developers: Ankit Karna, Ishwor Thapa, Rojina KC, Sagar Devkota, and Swikriti Neupane. The app, spearheaded by Sagar Nepal, was created to help connect people with their non-biological birthday twins from all over the world. It already has an existing website where people can pre-register their interest for the upcoming app launch. Visit https://doppelmate.com to learn more about the project.

Thousands of users from over 120 countries across the world have shown interest by pre-registering. When people sign up, they will receive updates about the app launch and access to the app’s beta version when available. The team anticipates things being ready to launch by the end of January 2021.

Many of the users already signed up to DoppelMate are between the ages of 13 and 17. This is the same age group of those more likely to be leaving social platforms such as Facebook to avoid judgment from their family and friends. DoppelMate provides users with a platform to express themselves among their peers. Since the main feature of DoppelMate is itself an icebreaker, Sagar is confident this will make things much easier for users to initiate organic conversation and cultivate meaningful friendships.

Some people believe that the time of year they were born has an impact on their personality, with different astrological signs resulting in specific talents and characteristics. If this is true, people born on the same day could share deep personality similarities and interests.

Pre-register today and get ready to connect with DoppelMates from across the world.

Media Contact Information

Company: DoppelMate

Contact: Sagar Nepal

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://doppelmate.com

Telephone: +1 (682) 651-7484

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doppelmate

Twitter: https://twitter.com/doppelmate

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/doppelmate

SOURCE: DoppelMate

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e4f6059-e4a3-4ed2-9624-5663492efa9e

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.