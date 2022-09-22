Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Transitions and New Appointment

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Transitions and New Appointment

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — William Casey McManemin, the Chief Executive Officer of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (the “Company”), has announced he will step down from his position as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective as of October 1, 2022, with a view to facilitating an orderly plan of succession among the Company’s senior management. In connection with Mr. McManemin’s transition, the Company has appointed Bradley J. Ehrman to serve as its Chief Executive Officer, effective as of October 1, 2022. Mr. Ehrman, age 45, served as the Company’s Engineering Manager from 2004 to 2011 when he was named Vice President of Operations. Mr. Ehrman then served as Vice President of Operations from 2011 to 2015 when he was named Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Ehrman graduated with distinction with a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Alberta and received his MBA from the Jones Graduate School of Management at Rice University. Mr. McManemin will continue to support the Company’s key hires, M&A program and employee culture and engagement and will continue to serve as a member and Chairman of the Company’s Board of Managers.

Mr. McManemin has led the Company as its Chief Executive Officer since its formation in 2001. During his tenure as Chief Executive Officer, the Company has enjoyed tremendous success. Through Mr. McManemin’s strong and focused leadership, the Company saw consistent and significant growth across the Company’s business. Due to the efforts of Mr. McManemin and his colleagues, this growth continued despite the Company having to periodically operate through some extremely volatile economic periods. These efforts have positioned the Company to continue executing its strategic plan to create long-term value for its unitholders. 

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a Dallas based owner of producing and non-producing oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 28 states and its common units trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol DMLP.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

        Portions of this document may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by federal law. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Examples of such uncertainties and risk factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the price or demand for oil and natural gas, changes in the operations on or development of the Partnership’s properties, changes in economic and industry conditions and changes in regulatory requirements (including changes in environmental requirements) and the Partnership’s financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations. These and other factors are set forth in the Partnership’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

###

CONTACT: Contact:
William Casey McManemin
(214) 559-0300

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.