Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Completes Acquisition of Royalty Properties

DALLAS, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ-DMLP) announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of overriding royalty interests in the Bakken Trend totaling approximately 6,400 net royalty acres under 63,000 gross acres located in Dunn, McKenzie, McLean and Mountrail Counties, North Dakota.

The transaction is structured as a non-taxable contribution and exchange. The contributing entity conveyed their interests to DMLP and affiliates of its General Partner in exchange for 725,000 common limited partnership units of Dorchester Minerals, L.P.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a Dallas based owner of producing and non-producing oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 26 states. Its common units trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol DMLP.

