Dorian churns toward Florida as dangerous category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Dorian spun west across the Atlantic ocean toward Florida on Saturday after growing into an even stronger Category 4 storm as residents and visitors hunkered down in one of America’s most popular tourist destinations.
