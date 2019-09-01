Dorian hammers Bahamas as second strongest Atlantic hurricane on record

Hurricane Dorian crashed into the Bahamas on Sunday as the second strongest Atlantic storm on record and inched closer to the United States, with parts of Florida evacuating and Georgia and the Carolinas bracing for wind and flooding.
