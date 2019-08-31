Dorian shifts, Georgia and Carolinas in path as well as Florida

Hurricane Dorian spun west on Saturday, putting Georgia and the Carolinas in the path of a possible landfall as well as Florida, where some beaches were all but deserted on the holiday weekend as visitors braced for the dangerous category 4 storm.
