Hurricane Dorian intensified into a dangerous category 5 storm as it approached the Bahamas on Sunday, expected to pound the islands with up to two days of torrential rain, high waves and damaging winds before taking aim at the U.S. mainland.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Dorian strengthens to powerful category 5 hurricane as it nears Bahamas - September 1, 2019
- Hong Kong protesters target airport in call for democracy - September 1, 2019
- Hong Kong protesters target airport but planes are running - September 1, 2019