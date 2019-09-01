Dorian strikes Bahamas after becoming catastrophic category 5 hurricane

Hurricane Dorian intensified into a dangerous category 5 storm as it hit the Bahamas on Sunday, expected to pound the islands with up to two days of torrential rain, high waves and damaging winds before taking aim at the U.S. mainland.
