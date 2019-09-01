Dorian strikes Bahamas as catastrophic hurricane, parts of Florida evacuate

Hurricane Dorian became the strongest storm in modern records to hit the northwestern Bahamas and is expected to pound the islands with up to two days of torrential rain, high waves and damaging winds as parts of Florida evacuated before it took aim at the U.S. mainland.
