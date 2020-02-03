Doritos takes top spot in Super Bowl ads, political commercials at bottom: polls

A Doritos commercial featuring the hit song “Old Town Road” and a tear-jerking ad from Google were the top commercials among viewers during Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV, while presidential campaign ads were ranked the least favorite, according to two viewer polls.
