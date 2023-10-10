COLMAR, Pa., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is releasing 250 new motor vehicle parts this month, representing millions of new sales opportunities for automotive parts distributors, retailers, and repair shops. The new products further reinforce Dorman’s mission to provide technicians and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles with internal combustion, hybrid, and electric powertrains.

This month’s new releases include an innovative Dorman® OE FIX™ intake manifold for select late-model Jeep and Ram vehicles equipped with Chrysler EcoDiesel engines in which soot buildup in the original equipment manifold may cause a severe loss of power.

A dealer recall addressed failing EGR coolers on some of these engines, but even if a cooler has been repaired under warranty, it may have caused problems elsewhere that aren’t immediately noticeable. Dorman’s OE FIX manifold features exclusive engineering upgrades that more effectively divert EGR heat and soot through the intake, offering a more reliable repair than the factory design. This repair solution can also help reduce costs by allowing still-functional sensors to be swapped into the new manifold, whereas the OEM replacement can only be purchased with the MAP sensor, IMRC motor, and both runner sensors.

Dorman is also introducing an OE FIX 4WD actuator kit designed to fit millions of Ford and Lincoln vehicles on the road today. Certain models may suffer a failure of the 4WD system when an original equipment locking hub actuator wears out over time from fatigue and ozone degradation. The OE FIX 4WD actuator kit features an upgraded diaphragm material that is more resistant to wear and environmental contaminants than the factory diaphragm and includes a new vacuum solenoid for more precise engagement of the 4WD system when conditions demand.

Dorman is also adding hundreds of new direct replacement parts and assemblies designed to match or improve upon the performance of the original equipment offerings. Some notable new product releases for October 2023 include:

A front hub seal kit that offers a complete and convenient repair solution for specified 4WD Ford Super Duty trucks.

Expanded coverage in engine oil and transmission fluid coolers for multiple domestic brands.

A valve cover kit designed for certain recent Infiniti and Nissan vehicles.

Additional turbocharger components, including a coolant return line for select Ford cars and vans, extending Dorman’s already comprehensive line of turbo replacement and repair solutions.

An integrated trunk latch actuator designed for millions of popular GM vehicles that includes factory-style connectors for a seamless installation.

An engine air intake hose for specified aging Chevrolet Camaros.

A timing cover kit offering a cost-effective, readily-available repair solution for more than one million Audi and Volkswagen vehicles.

These are just a few of Dorman’s featured new product releases this month, which include replacement components and assemblies for passenger and commercial vehicles of every type and powertrain. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, visit DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

