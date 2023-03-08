COLMAR, Pa., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) announced today the release of 200 new motor vehicle parts, including 80 aftermarket exclusives and several new products for popular electric vehicles (EVs). The new products advance Dorman’s mission of providing repair professionals and owners greater freedom to fix passenger, commercial, and recreational vehicles with internal combustion, hybrid, and electric powertrains.

This month’s new releases include a first-to-the-aftermarket active grille shutter (601-444) designed to fit more than one million 2018-2020 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs on the road today. Over the last decade, an increasing number of domestic and import vehicles have integrated active grille shutters into car and truck designs. Like conventional grilles, these shutters allow air to flow through the radiator and into the engine compartment. But when cooling air is not needed, sensors direct the shutters to close, reducing aerodynamic drag, improving fuel economy, and reducing warm-up time when the vehicle is cold. The new product joins 80 active grille products already in the Dorman catalog.

Dorman is also reinforcing its position as a premier manufacturer of upgraded engine heater hoses designed to eliminate the most common failure point of that part category: the original equipment’s plastic connectors, which tend to crack and leak over time. The newest Dorman® OE FIX™ hose assembly (626-697) features an aluminum connector to increase reliability. The new assembly is engineered to replace the factory version on hundreds of thousands of late model Chevrolet Camaro, Cadillac ATS, and Cadillac CTS models.

March sees the introduction of two more door lock actuators, underscoring Dorman’s position as an aftermarket leader in an automotive part category that demands an unrelenting commitment to consistent product quality and compliance with government safety standards. A new liftgate lock actuator (937-924) and an integrated door lock actuator (937-973) have been engineered and tested to replace the original equipment actuators on a combined 3 million late model Dodge Durango, Jeep Cherokee and Grand Cherokee SUVs. Dorman currently offers almost 1,200 integrated and non-integrated DLAs, with coverage for tens of millions of domestic and import vehicles and heavy-duty trucks.

Reflecting Dorman’s expanding line of solutions aimed at heavy duty trucks, two new aftermarket-exclusive I-shifters are also being introduced. The new shifters for specified Volvo vehicles are available in a basic (924-2002) version and a premium version with an overdrive switch and safety lock button (924-2001). Both shifters are engineered to provide proper shifting operation while retaining the original equipment’s black and grey appearance and feel.

Other new product highlights for March 2023 include:

An aftermarket-first fuel injector feed line (904-973) designed to fit 1.3+ million 2015-2020 Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

Another addition to Dorman’s expansive lineup of pressurized coolant reservoirs, this one (603-865) designed to cover almost one million 2017-2019 Ford Escape SUVs and ruggedly built to withstand underhood heat and vibration for a long-lasting repair.

A first-to-the-aftermarket battery circuit fuse (956-133) for 2011-2020 Nissan Leaf EVs, expanding Dorman’s catalog of direct replacement and upgraded solutions for hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric vehicles.

These are just a few of Dorman’s 200 featured new product releases this month. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, visit DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

