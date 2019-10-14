Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

COLMAR, Pa., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) today announced the Company will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019 on October 28, 2019.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer “Exclusive” replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman’s products are marketed under the Dorman®, OE Solutions™, HELP!®, AutoGrade™, First Stop™, Conduct‑Tite®, TECHoice™, Dorman® Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions™ brand names.

