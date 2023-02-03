COLMAR, Pa., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of OE FIX™ Guide Vol. 4, its award-winning publication highlighting its most innovative automotive repair solutions designed to help professionals make faster, longer-lasting repairs.

Dorman OE FIX parts are designed to be better-than-OEM replacements in a variety of ways. Some products are redesigned to improve reliability, such as using stronger materials or adding protective features. Other products simplify service so that motor vehicle technicians can work faster and reduce costs for their customers, such as modifying components to allow for faster installation, or simply providing a more precise replacement for a specific failure-prone component when the dealership only sells a more expensive larger assembly.

Dorman’s OE FIX Guide tells the stories behind these products in a way that helps techs better understand the problems Dorman’s product experts uncovered, and understand the value of these new solutions. Each of its 24 pages is rich in textual and visual detail, composed more like a lifestyle magazine than a parts catalog.

Highlights from the fourth edition include:

An article on Dorman’s OE FIX power transfer unit (600-234XD) for select Ford vehicles that includes a patented heat shield and other design enhancements to increase reliability.

A wrap-up of Dorman’s OE FIX solutions for the Jeep Wrangler, including a new OE FIX manual shift tower (697-024) designed to reduce the likelihood of the shifter popping out of gear.

A feature story on Dorman’s unique electronic programming capabilities that enable many OE FIX solutions, including keyless remotes, electronic power steering racks, climate control modules, fuel pump driver modules, and more.

The magazine is being distributed now to repair shops and parts stores through North America. To read it online now, visit DormanProducts.com/OEFIX.

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals, enthusiasts, and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products, covering cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

