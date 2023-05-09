Wildwater Kingdom to welcome back guests Memorial Day Weekend

Allentown, PA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, the region’s premier amusement park, will open its gates to the public on Friday, May 12.

This year guests will get to enjoy several new family fun entertainment offerings including:

A high intensity, interactive song and dance production featuring a non-stop blend of favorite current and “throwback” party anthems on Dorney’s all-new main midway stage. PEANUTS Block Party: An ultimate party takes over the main midway with the Peanuts gang. Be ready to twist and shout with Snoopy, Charlie, Lucy, Linus, Sally, and their crew of singers and dancers.

There are also several fun and immersive events planned for the 2023 season like the larger-than-life global celebration “Grand Carnivale,” a Fourth of July spectacular, and the Lehigh Valley’s premiere Halloween event, Halloween Haunt.

“We had an incredible pass preview event on Sunday, and I cannot wait to welcome more guests for Opening Day on Friday,” said Jessica Naderman, vice president and general manager. “This is an exciting year for Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom. We have an awesome event lineup to carry us through the season and we’ve added some tremendous shows that are sure to delight adults and children of all ages.”

The event lineup includes:

(select nights, September 15 – October 28): Every corner is cursed with haunted scare mazes, scare zones and live (or maybe not live) entertainment. Hordes of hungry zombies and blood-thirsty vampires eagerly await you – i.e. their next meal. Add our world-class thrill rides that instill a brand of fear all their own and you’ve got an extreme, supreme Halloween event. The Great Pumpkin Fest (Saturdays and Sundays, September 16 – October 29): Hop on your tractor, pirate ship or witch’s broom and hurry on over for a super-sized festival of all things fall at Dorney Park’s Great Pumpkin Fest. We’ve got a full harvest of fall-tastic fun for everyone with games, activities and just a speck of spooky for pint-sized ghosts and goblins.

For unlimited access to the park, Wildwater Kingdom, live shows and events, Season Passes are now available online. For more ticket information or to see the full event and entertainment schedule, visit dorneypark.com.

About Dorney Park

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom offers Pennsylvania’s best value – Two Great Parks All in One. With more than 100 rides, shows and attractions, guests can enjoy seven roller coasters, the largest collection of kids’ rides in Planet Snoopy™ and one of the country’s best-ranked water parks with 26 water slides and two giant wave pools. Special themed festivals, as well as the best Halloween event in the region, make Dorney Park the best place to create lasting memories.

About Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

Dorney Park is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, four outdoor water parks, an indoor water park and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. For more information, see www.cedarfair.com.

