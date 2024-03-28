April 19th event offers chance to ride new roller coaster and special appearances

Allentown, PA, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — March 27, 2024 – Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom will make history as the Northeast’s first dive roller coaster Iron Menace makes its debut this spring. Now the park is offering guests, roller coaster enthusiasts, and football fans the chance to be part of that history while supporting a great cause. Dorney Park is hosting an Iron Menace Ride for a Cause event benefiting the Eagles Autism Foundation on Friday, April 19, from 5pm – 9pm at Dorney Park.

Dorney Park has chosen the Eagles Autism Foundation to be the charitable beneficiary for this event. The Eagles Autism Foundation is dedicated to raising funds for innovative autism research and care programs. By providing the necessary resources to doctors and scientists at leading institutions, the Eagles Autism Foundation will be able to assist those currently affected by autism as well as future generations. We aim to inspire and engage the community, so together, we can provide much-needed support to make a lasting impact in the field of autism. Through Dorney Park Cares and Cedar Fair Charities, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom is committed to providing better fun for a better world and giving back to area children and families.

“Dorney Park is proud to share the spotlight created by excitement and enthusiasm for our new roller coaster Iron Menace with the Eagles Autism Foundation,” said Dorney Park Vice President and General Manager Jessica Naderman. “Through our Dorney Park Cares and Cedar Fair Charities initiative, we are committed to giving back to our community and providing better fun for children and families across our region. We can think of no better partner than the Eagles Autism Foundation, which has shown an inspiring level of commitment and care for many years.”

“The Eagles Autism Foundation is excited to be the charitable beneficiary of Dorney Parks’ official launch of the Iron Menace Roller Coaster,” said Ryan Hammond, Executive Director, Eagles Autism Foundation. “EAF aspires to make a transformational impact in the autism community through funding and collaborating with similar mission-aligned organizations. We are grateful to work with Dorney Park on this fun and impactful initiative while creating an inclusive environment for those in attendance.”

To raise funds, Dorney Park and the Eagles Autism Foundation are offering unique ticket packages for the event. Each package will feature rides on Iron Menace (plus select other rides), along with photo opportunities with SWOOP and Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders, drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Each package also includes a special gift. Dorney Park and the Eagles Autism Foundation are partnering with illustrator and Allentown artist Ryan Lynn. Lynn is working to create a dynamic illustration that will be printed and presented as a gift to guests who attend the event. A formal presentation will also be held that will include a special appearance from a Philadelphia Eagles player, who will be announced at a later date.

Quantities of each package are limited and details for each package are listed below:

The Iron Package: $75

Rides on Iron Menace

Photo Opportunity with SWOOP / Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders

Limited-edition Iron Menace/Eagles Autism Foundation poster print by Ryan Lynn

The Menace Package: $150

Rides on Iron Menace

Photo Opportunity with SWOOP / Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders

Iron Menace Gift Pack

2024 Dorney Park Admission Ticket (valid one operating day during the 2024 season)

AUTOGRAPHED (player TBA) Limited Edition Iron Menace/Eagles Autism Foundation print by Ryan Lynn

The Steel Yard package: $250

Rides on Iron Menace

Photo Opportunity with SWOOP / Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders

Iron Menace Gift Pack

2 Dorney Park 2024 Admission Tickets (valid one operating day during the 2024 season)

2 Fast Lane 2024 vouchers (valid one operating day during the 2024 season)

AUTOGRAPHED (player TBA) Limited Edition Iron Menace/Eagles Autism Foundation print by Ryan Lynn

Meet and greet, plus photograph, with Philadelphia Eagles player TBA

To learn more about the event or to purchase a ticket, guests are encouraged to visit https://www.dorneypark.com/events/ride-for-a-cause

About Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom offers Pennsylvania’s best value – Two Great Parks All in One. With over 100 rides, shows, and attractions, guests can enjoy seven thrilling roller coasters, the largest collection of kids’ rides in Planet Snoopy™, and one of the country’s top-ranked water parks, featuring 26 exhilarating water slides and two giant wave pools. Special themed festivals and the region’s best Halloween event make Dorney Park the ultimate destination for creating unforgettable memories.

About Eagles Autism Foundation

The Eagles Autism Foundation is dedicated to raising funds for innovative autism research and care programs. By providing the necessary resources to doctors and scientists at leading institutions, we will be able to assist those currently affected by autism, as well as future generations. The Foundation aims to inspire and engage the community, so together, we can provide much-needed support to make a lasting impact in the field of autism. Please visit EaglesAutismFoundation.org.

About Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. For more information, see cedarfair.com.

