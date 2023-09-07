Halloween Haunt and The Great Pumpkin Fest offer new attractions and entertainment

Allentown, PA, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On the heels of its historic 2024 Iron Menace roller coaster announcement, Dorney Park is ready for Halloween Haunt to return Friday, September 15. This year the sinister transformation offers some dynamic changes and promises to turn the theme park into a scream park filled with unforgettable thrills and unspeakable horrors.

“Fall is one of our guests’ favorite time of the year and we’re excited about the lineup of exciting attractions and entertainment,” said Jessica Naderman, Dorney Park’s general manager and vice president. “And with our 2024 Gold Passes now on sale, which includes unlimited visits during this year’s Halloween Haunt and The Great Pumpkin Fest, our guests can get their fill of the Lehigh Valley’s premier Halloween event and be ready for even better things next year when Iron Menace makes its debut.”

HALLOWEEN HAUNT

Halloween Haunt offers seven haunted mazes, each with its own frightening theme in a standalone experience, plus four scare zones, where guests encounter midways that have been completely transformed with ghoulish monsters and rampant scares.

New Haunt attractions include:

The Ghost In The Machine: After nearly 100 years of boarded closure, the gates to the McTavish Steel Factory have now opened, allowing exploratory passage through the old, darkened halls of what some deem as an “evil place filled with torment and agony.” Will the spirits of this haunted factory hide within the walls, or will they manifest to steal souls from the living in The Ghost in the Machine?

“The Ghost In The Machine will tell the chilling backstory of the Iron Menace roller coaster while leading guests on a harrowing, nightmarish adventure through the remnants of Hiram McTavish’s old factory,” said Naderman. “This maze pushed our creative boundaries and will present a taste of what’s to come in 2024.”

New Entertainment:

Conjure the Night: Your deepest, darkest fears take center stage with Conjure the Night, Dorney Park’s all-new, live Halloween spectacle. Immerse yourself in the electric pulse, rockin’ vocals and soul-shattering rhythms of Halloween’s most terrifying elements in a battle of evil vs. evil.

The Misfits Bar, Midway Misfits and DJ Cap Cee will bring new thrills to the Midway.

Halloween Haunt runs select nights September 15 – October 28. Guests who purchase a 2024 Gold Pass now will get unlimited visits to Halloween Haunt in 2023. The event is not recommended for children under 13. Most park rides and attractions will be in operation. Guests are not permitted to attend the event in costume.

For more information on Halloween Haunt attractions, tickets, and hours, visit: dorneypark.com

THE GREAT PUMPKIN FEST

Family-friendly Halloween fun with Snoopy and the Peanuts characters starts Saturday, September 16, with The Great Pumpkin Fest featuring scare-free attractions, live shows, trick-or-treating, and more.

The Great Pumpkin Fest attractions include:

Charlie Brown’s Craft Corner: Younger visitors can stop in and make a craft to take home for the holiday.

Character Meet & Greet: Meet the PEANUTS Gang fully decked out in costume as we celebrate the Great Pumpkin.

The Great Pumpkin Fest is included with admission to the park on Saturdays and Sundays through October 29. Guests who purchase a 2024 Gold Pass now will get unlimited visits to The Great Pumpkin Fest in 2023. For more information on The Great Pumpkin Fest attractions, tickets, and hours, visit dorneypark.com.

