Doro updates on strategies and financial targets

Doro today holds a capital markets day where the company´s CEO Robert Puskaric and CFO Carl-Johan Zetterberg Boudrie update on Doro’s ambitions, strategies and financial targets going forward.

During the capital markets day, presentations will be given on

· Fundamental drivers, the developments and changes on Doro’s markets

· The company’s current and future positioning, ambitions and strategies and financial targets

The central parts of Doro’s new strategy are the transformation towards service-centered complete solutions for seniors’ convenience and safety, Smartcare by Doro, which combine the strengths of the areas Mobile Phones and Telecare, as well as organic and acquisition-driven geographic expansion in Europe.

In connection to the capital markets day, Doro presents new financial targets

· Average annual net sales growth of at least 10% (incl. potential M&A)

· Long term operating profit (EBIT) margin of at least 8%

· Long term share of total revenues coming from services of at least 30%

· Net debt in relation to EBITDA should not be greater than 2.5x

· Dividend to shareholders corresponding to 33% of net profit (with consideration to capital structure and share buybacks)

Doro’s capital markets day is held on Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel, at 13 – 16 CET. The presentations can also be watched via webcast on https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ojqaxa63

