Breaking News
Home / Top News / Doro updates on strategies and financial targets

Doro updates on strategies and financial targets

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Sweden, Lund, 2017-11-14 12:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
Doro today holds a capital markets day where the company´s CEO Robert Puskaric and CFO Carl-Johan Zetterberg Boudrie update on Doro’s ambitions, strategies and financial targets going forward.

During the capital markets day, presentations will be given on

·       Fundamental drivers, the developments and changes on Doro’s markets

·       The company’s current and future positioning, ambitions and strategies and financial targets

The central parts of Doro’s new strategy are the transformation towards service-centered complete solutions for seniors’ convenience and safety, Smartcare by Doro, which combine the strengths of the areas Mobile Phones and Telecare, as well as organic and acquisition-driven geographic expansion in Europe.

In connection to the capital markets day, Doro presents new financial targets

·       Average annual net sales growth of at least 10% (incl. potential M&A)

·       Long term operating profit (EBIT) margin of at least 8%

·       Long term share of total revenues coming from services of at least 30%

·       Net debt in relation to EBITDA should not be greater than 2.5x

·       Dividend to shareholders corresponding to 33% of net profit (with consideration to capital structure and share buybacks)

Doro’s capital markets day is held on Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel, at 13 – 16 CET. The presentations can also be watched via webcast on https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ojqaxa63

 

For more information, please contact:

President and CEO Robert Puskaric, +46 (0)46 280 50 00, [email protected]

CFO Carl-Johan Zetterberg Boudrie, +46 (0)46 280 50 00, [email protected]

About Doro

Doro develops telecom products and services for Seniors to lead full and rich lives: to do things they want to do more easily as well as the things they thought they might never do. The global market-leader in senior mobile phone, Doro offers easy-to-use mobile phones and smartphones, mobile applications, fixed line telephony with loud and clear sound. Within Doro Group, Doro Care offers social care and telecare solutions for elder and disabled persons for independent and safe living in their own homes. Doro AB is a Swedish public company and its shares are quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Stockholm exchange, Nordic List, Small Companies. Net sales of SEK 1,959 million (EUR 205 million) were reported for 2016. www.doro.com

This is information that Doro AB (publ) is required to publish in accordance with the Swedish Securities Markets Act and/or the Swedish Financial Trading Act. This information was submitted for publication on November 14, 2017 at 12:30 CET.

 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.