Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Doroni Aerospace Raises $1.07M on StartEngine

Doroni Aerospace Raises $1.07M on StartEngine

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

Receives $159M Company Valuation

The company won 2nd place at the 2021 Florida Aerospace Forum

Tony Gannon (left), Vice President of Research & Innovation—Space Florida, pictured here with Doroni CEO/Co-Founder Doron Merdinger
Tony Gannon (left), Vice President of Research & Innovation—Space Florida, pictured here with Doroni CEO/Co-Founder Doron Merdinger

The Doroni H1

Doroni Aerospace is developing the most advanced personal eVTOL in the world
Doroni Aerospace is developing the most advanced personal eVTOL in the world

MIAMI, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Doroni Aerospace, Inc. (“Doroni”) today announces the close of their Reg CF raise on the equity crowdfunding platform StartEngine.com. Doroni raised $1,069,850 from 916 investors nine days before the closing deadline of April 28th after beginning the raise in mid-November and one month from the original closing date. Doroni also officially received a new company valuation of $159M (which the company believes is conservative) up from the previous $14M.

Launched by Howard Marks, co-founder of video game giant Activision, and backed by renowned investment guru Kevin O’Leary, AKA “Mr. Wonderful” from ABC’s Shark Tank television show, StartEngine enables everyday people to become angel investors by giving them access to startup opportunities across a wide range of industries.

“We began this raise with such an intentionally low valuation, it almost seemed crazy at the time. The big idea was to grow our community and provide our early adopters with the best deal possible, and I’m proud to say we’ve achieved that goal.”

—CEO/Founder Doron Merdinger

Doroni Aerospace’s eVTOL Technology

Founded in 2016, Doroni’s mission is to bring safe and consumer-first air transportation to the emerging electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) industry. The company’s go to market aircraft—the Doroni H1 eVTOL—uses an intuitive and easy-to-use control system that simplifies the inherent complexities of flight.

Prior to this raise, Doroni designed, built, tested, and successfully lifted-off a 643 LB. full-scale single-seat prototype personal eVTOL. This paved the way for the company to win 2nd place at the 2021 Florida Aerospace Forum and garnered the support of government agency Space Florida to help bring production to scale.

Doroni anticipates a commercial launch of the H1 in the second half of 2024, and will be seeking a Light-Sport Aircraft (LSA) certification with the FAA, which is markedly different from its air taxi competitors. Initially retailing between $195K-$250K, the H1 will be able to park and charge in a standard two car garage.

Doroni’s Traction to Date

Since entering the new year, Doroni has logged a number of notable accomplishments, including:

  • Received an official $159M company valuation from an independent firm, up from the previous $14M
  • Moved into a new R&D facility in Miami, FL
  • Began production of the H1 P1 full-scale showroom model
  • Multiple, multi-million dollar investment opportunities, including a non-binding LOI to potentially invest $4M in the company
  • Doroni H1 3D Model
  • Signed NDAs with Honeywell Aerospace, Garmin Avionics, and Amphenol
  • Featured in notable press, such as Ami Magazine, eVTOL.com, and FutureFlight
  • Exclusive webinar in March and keynote speaker at World BI’s #Futureonthewings Virtual Conference April 27th
  • Received interest for pre-orders

Morgan Stanley projects the electric vertical takeoff and landing industry to soar to $1T by 2040 and over $6B was invested in 2021 alone, with several developers going public and/or attracting lucrative private investments.

Doroni is exploring multiple, large investment opportunities that will pave the way for Venture Capitalists to join the company. Doroni firmly believes the new $159M valuation positions the company for a potential exit of $1B in less than 5 years.

Doroni is urging supporters who are still interested in investing to join the wait list via the company’s campaign page on StartEngine.

To learn more about Doroni Aerospace, please visit www.doroni.io or email us here: info@doroni.io | Invest in our Crowdfunding campaign today!

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d54117ff-7bcc-4be5-9850-3792dbebc162

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05b32bbc-18a4-4479-95e3-73f0220b2a21

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.