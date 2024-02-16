Doroni Aerospace Major Announcement Coming March 1st!

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an exciting development poised to transform the urban air mobility landscape, Doroni Aerospace announces a forthcoming revelation that will set a new standard for innovation in the industry. Scheduled for March 1st, this announcement is anticipated to be a watershed moment, heralding a new era in the evolution of transportation.

With a storied history of pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, Doroni Aerospace has long been at the forefront of the eVTOL (electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) sector. The upcoming announcement promises to underscore the company’s commitment to reshaping urban travel, offering a glimpse into a future where the skies offer new pathways for city commuting.

This pivotal announcement will reveal the culmination of years of dedicated research and development, showcasing Doroni’s relentless pursuit of technological excellence and sustainable solutions. While specifics remain under wraps, the impact of the upcoming reveal on the eVTOL industry and the broader transportation ecosystem is expected to be profound.

“In alignment with global initiatives to combat urban congestion and environmental challenges, our upcoming announcement is poised to introduce a groundbreaking approach to eco-friendly, efficient urban transit,” stated Doron Merdinger, CEO of Doroni Aerospace. “This development is not merely an advancement in technology but a leap toward a more sustainable and accessible urban future.”

Doroni Aerospace extends an open invitation to industry stakeholders, media representatives, and technology enthusiasts to join us as we unveil this groundbreaking development. Mark your calendars for March 1st and be part of the moment that defines the next step in urban air mobility.

To be part of this transformative moment in urban mobility, ensure you tune in to our event on March 1st. Stay tuned for further details as we approach this historic announcement by visiting www.doroni.io or reaching out to the company at [email protected] . Don’t miss this opportunity to witness history in the making!

Together, we are on the brink of transforming the way the world moves, one innovation at a time.

About Doroni Aerospace:

Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Doron Merdinger, Doroni Aerospace is revolutionizing sustainable transportation with its cutting-edge electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology. With 25 years of experience in design, manufacturing, and managing eight-figure firms, Doron assembled a world-class engineering and technical team to deliver on his ultimate vision of democratizing the power of flight and providing consumers with an entirely new mode of mobility.

Doroni’s mission is to offer a safety-centric, eco-friendly mobility option to the public, commonly referred to as ‘flying cars.’ By enabling people to transport themselves intuitively within urban environments and between destinations at a fraction of the time possible with traditional automobiles, Doroni aims to transform the way we travel.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8f04c56-cf06-41df-b07d-015409c1faab