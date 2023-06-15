Fintech Startup Recognized for Climate-Driven Financial Solutions

New York, New York, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dorothy, a pioneering fintech startup focused on developing a comprehensive network of climate preparation and recovery solutions, is thrilled to announce its winning of the 2023 Visa Everywhere Initiative, LGBTQ+ Special Edition competition. Dorothy was recognized for its commitment to providing innovative financial products and services that address the challenges posed by our changing climate.

The Visa Everywhere Initiative is an open innovation program that helps startups unlock new opportunities and gives them a global platform to demonstrate their ground-breaking solutions. The LGBTQ+ Special Edition, a part of the larger competition, is specifically tailored to empower businesses in the U.S. within the LGBTQ+ community and highlights companies making a significant impact in various industries.

The competition, which took place yesterday, marked the culmination of a three-month-long competition that attracted nearly 400 entrepreneurs, each presenting their innovative ideas to tackle the payment challenges of the future. Dorothy’s participation in this competitive arena reinforces the company’s position as a trailblazer in the intersection of finance, climate resilience, and inclusive innovation.

Dorothy’s vision revolves around harnessing the power of financial solutions to mitigate the impacts of severe weather and natural disasters. By building an expansive network that covers the complete customer lifecycle, Dorothy offers an array of products designed for individuals and businesses at any stage in their climate journey. This holistic approach positions the company as a key player in driving climate adaptation and fostering sustainability.

“We are honored to be recognized by Visa for our commitment to climate-driven financial solutions,” said Arianna Armelli, CEO of Dorothy. “At Dorothy, we firmly believe that preparing for and recovering from climate-related events is not only a necessity but also an opportunity for growth and resilience. Winning the 2023 Visa Everywhere Initiative, LGBTQ+ Special Edition reaffirms our mission to provide diverse and accessible solutions to support individuals and businesses in the face of environmental challenges.”

Dorothy’s suite of financial solutions encompasses a range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of climate-affected communities. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and data analytics, the company empowers individuals and businesses to navigate the complexities of climate impacts, safeguard their financial well-being, and seize opportunities for growth.

The inclusion of the Visa Everywhere Initiative 2023, LGBTQ+ Special Edition victory marks a significant milestone in Dorothy’s impressive journey. This recognition not only highlights the company’s commitment to climate-focused fintech but also its innovative approach to climate-related disaster preparedness and recovery for individuals and businesses alike.

About Dorothy

Dorothy is a fintech startup dedicated to creating a benefit network of climate preparation and recovery solutions. Through its extensive range of financial products and services, Dorothy supports individuals and businesses in navigating the impacts of our climate. By providing solutions comprehensive of the customer lifecycle, the company empowers its clients to build resilience and thrive in the face of environmental challenges.

