DOSarrest Announces new Cyber Attack Readiness Certificate program

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DOSarrest Internet Security announced today that they have begun offering a comprehensive Cyber Attack Readiness Certificate program. This certification is to give website operators the peace of mind that they’re website can survive a real world cyber attack. Enterprises can now have DOSarrest Internet Security professionals run a series of cyber attacks on their websites, the testing consisting of several TCP volumetric attacks up to 100Gb/sec, as well as multiple Layer 7 type DDoS attacks. Also included in the certification process is a layer 7 Vulnerability scan and risk assessment audit report.

During the testing process customers can monitor their websites performance and reaction to all of the test attacks. An engineer will then point out critical weak spots and provide insights and help on how to close any weak points discovered, and then retest to ensure the site is fully protected. More information on this service click here.

Jenny Wong, Director of Customer Care at DOSarrest, states, “Almost every week, we have an inquiry from someone who tells us they have DDoS Protection from their hosting provider but their website still went down due to a DDoS attack. This new service offering allows customers to test their attack defenses.” Wong adds, “It’s obvious there are a number of Hosting/ISPs masquerading as Internet Security specialists.”

Jag Bains, CTO at DOSarrest, explains, “We have had a globally distributed botnet with a self serve portal available to customers for almost a year now that can launch some very large volumetric attacks, plus approximately 25 different sophisticated attacks, this is merely a managed service extension of our Cyber Attack Preparation Platform (CAPP).”

About DOSarrest Internet Security: 
DOSarrest founded in 2007 in Vancouver, B.C., Canada is one of only a couple of companies worldwide to specialize in only cloud based DDoS protection services.  Additional Web security services offered are Cloud based Web Application Firewall (WAF), Vulnerability Testing and Optimization (VTO), DataCenter Defender – GRE, cloud based global load balancing as well as a Cyber Attack Preparation Platform (CAPP).

More information at www.DOSarrest.com

Media Contact: Julie Trudel
Toll free CAD/US 1-888-818-1344 ext. 208
UK Freephone 0800-086-8812 ext. 208
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
