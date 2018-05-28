DOSarrest Announces new Cyber Attack Readiness Certificate program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DOSarrest Internet Security announced today that they have begun offering a comprehensive Cyber Attack Readiness Certificate program. This certification is to give website operators the peace of mind that they’re website can survive a real world cyber attack. Enterprises can now have DOSarrest Internet Security professionals run a series of cyber attacks on their websites, the testing consisting of several TCP volumetric attacks up to 100Gb/sec, as well as multiple Layer 7 type DDoS attacks. Also included in the certification process is a layer 7 Vulnerability scan and risk assessment audit report.

During the testing process customers can monitor their websites performance and reaction to all of the test attacks. An engineer will then point out critical weak spots and provide insights and help on how to close any weak points discovered, and then retest to ensure the site is fully protected. More information on this service click here.

Jenny Wong, Director of Customer Care at DOSarrest, states, “Almost every week, we have an inquiry from someone who tells us they have DDoS Protection from their hosting provider but their website still went down due to a DDoS attack. This new service offering allows customers to test their attack defenses.” Wong adds, “It’s obvious there are a number of Hosting/ISPs masquerading as Internet Security specialists.”

Jag Bains, CTO at DOSarrest, explains, “We have had a globally distributed botnet with a self serve portal available to customers for almost a year now that can launch some very large volumetric attacks, plus approximately 25 different sophisticated attacks, this is merely a managed service extension of our Cyber Attack Preparation Platform (CAPP).”

