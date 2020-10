DOT Foods to Offer A88 Infused™ as a Featured All-Natural Flavored Product

The nation’s largest food redistributor serves 4,300 accounts across all 50 states

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively. Today, the Company announced that its A88 Infused™ flavors will be a featured product offered by DOT Foods in the all-natural and specialty beverages category.

“Our partnership with DOT Foods is off to a strong start. The distributor will offer our A88 Infused flavors brand as a featured item in their all-natural flavored water product category,” stated Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “This will give access to over 600,000 restaurants and foodservice establishments across all 50 states. The hospitality sector provides us a unique and huge opportunity that far exceeds our current served market. In addition to targeting the universe of retailers served by DOT Foods, we expect to penetrate this space in a disciplined and calculated manner and initially will target Golf Foodservices, Fast Casuals, and Vending and Micro Markets. Despite our aggressive efforts, the hospitality space recovery will be the primary growth driver for this category. We believe that our all-natural single-serve offerings, including our eco-friendly aluminum bottles, A88 Infused flavors, and the newly launched A88CBD infused flavored water, will do exceptionally well in this segment. Healthful living continues to remain a dominant trend in the markets we serve, and our lifestyle brands are well-positioned with a strong partner network to drive strong growth in existing and new channels.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

The Alkaline Water Company®: A88 Infused™ Flavored Waters

In the Hospitality and Foodservice space, the Company has identified three key markets that present a compelling growth opportunity. These segments are:

Gol f Foodservice – Approximately 15,500 golf courses and 4,400 private clubs make up the U.S. Golf market.

– Approximately 15,500 golf courses and 4,400 private clubs make up the U.S. Golf market. Fast-Casuals – Including the overarching quick-service restaurant industry generated approximately $246.7 billion in food and beverage sales in 2019.

– Including the overarching quick-service restaurant industry generated approximately $246.7 billion in food and beverage sales in 2019. Vending & Micro Markets – Fast-growing segment in the post COVID era, with more than 2 million machines installed in the U.S.

The Company expects its line of single-serve A88 waters, including flavors, aluminum, and A88CBD products, to drive strong interest in the above categories.

About DOT Foods

Dot Foods is the largest food industry redistributor in North America, with over $8.2 billion in sales for 2019. It is listed as #68 on the Largest Privately-Owned Companies list by Forbes. Dot Foods has 12 distribution centers across the U.S., operations in Canada, and a joint-venture in Mexico and a total warehouse space of over 3.7 million square feet. Dot Foods serves all 50 states and more than 35 countries around the world. For more information on Dot Foods, visit www.dotfoods.com.

The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 Infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes both the Company’s lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

To purchase A88CBD™ products online, visit us at www.a88cbd.com. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: that the Company’s partnership with DOT Foods will give access to over 600,000 restaurants and foodservice establishments across all 50 states; that the hospitality sector provides the Company a unique and huge opportunity that far exceeds the Company’s current served market; that the Company expects to penetrate the hospitality space in a disciplined and calculated manner and initially will target Golf Foodservices, Fast Casuals, and Vending and Micro Markets; that the hospitality space recovery will be the primary growth driver for this category; that the Company believes that its all-natural single-serve offerings, including its eco-friendly aluminum bottles, A88 Infused flavors, and the newly launched A88CBD infused flavored water, will do exceptionally well in the hospitality sector; that the Company’s lifestyle brands are well-positioned with a strong partner network to drive strong growth in existing and new channels; that three key markets of golf foodservice, fast-casuals and vending & micro markets present a compelling growth opportunity; and that the Company expects its line of single-serve A88 waters, including flavors, aluminum, and A88CBD products, to drive strong interest in three key markets of golf foodservice, fast-casuals and vending & micro markets.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products, including products containing hemp/CBD; the fact that consumers may not embrace and purchase any of the Company’s CBD-infused products; the fact that the Company may not be permitted by the FDA or other regulatory authority to market or sell any of its CBD-infused products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Richard A. Wright

President and CEO, or

Sajid Daudi

Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

800-923-1910

[email protected]

Media

Jessica Starman

888-461-2233

[email protected]