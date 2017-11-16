Doubletree By Hilton Carson Offers Active Duty Military And Veterans An Extra 20 Percent Off ‘Los Angeles Chargers Room And Ride’ Package; Supports Chargers ‘Salute To Service’ On November 19

CARSON, Calif., Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DoubleTree by Hilton Carson today announced active duty military and veterans to receive an extra 20 percent off its “Los Angeles Chargers Room And Ride” package in support of the Chargers ‘Salute To Service’ during the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills game on November 19 at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. Military and Veteran guests will receive a reduced rate from $219 to $175 for the overnight room and ride package or a reduced rate from $25 to $20 for the express shuttle package only.

At the start of the NFL season, DoubleTree by Hilton Carson introduced its “Los Angeles Chargers Room and Ride” package for Los Angeles Chargers and opposing teams’ fans available now through the regular season. DoubleTree by Hilton Carson is the only hotel in Carson and is conveniently located just off Interstate 405 and Carson Street.

The “Los Angeles Chargers Room and Ride” package starts from $219 and is good for a specific game day, overnight stay at DoubleTree by Hilton Carson that includes:

– Express Shuttle round-trip transportation for two to the StubHub Center for the game.

– Breakfast for two in The Refinery restaurant in the hotel.

– One standard room accommodations for two.

– $25 food and beverage credit that can be used at the hotel tailgate party before going to the game.

Guests can book the “Los Angeles Chargers Room and Ride” package by calling 310-830-9200 or online at http://bit.ly/DoubleTreeByHiltonCarson under special offers.

Drive-up guests that are returning home after the game and don’t want to hassle with stadium traffic and high parking fees can ride the hotel’s Express Shuttle at DoubleTree by Hilton Carson for $25. The Express Shuttle package must be purchased in person on game day and includes one drink coupon for the tailgate party.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer our military and veterans an even greater reduction off the current package rate in support of the Los Angeles Chargers’ ‘Salute to Service’ promotion during the upcoming Chargers and Bills game. Our hotel is conveniently located just minutes from the StubHub Center and provides us with an opportunity to serve Los Angeles Chargers fans in the Southern California region,” says Greg Guthrie, General Manager at DoubleTree by Hilton Carson. “The package offers guests with a terrific game day experience that begins with a tailgate party at the hotel, express transportation to the StubHub Center, game-time fun at the stadium and topped-off by more football in our sports lounge when they return.”

DoubleTree by Hilton Carson will throw a pregame tailgate party each week in the Scoreboard lounge beginning at 10 a.m. Guests can also enjoy Sunday night football with a variety of food and drinks specials.

Southern California Los Angeles Chargers fans are encouraged to take advantage of the DoubleTree by Hilton Carson room and ride package to include upcoming dates at the StubHub Center with the Buffalo Bills on November 19, Cleveland Browns on December 3, Washington Redskins on December 10 and Oakland Raiders on December 31.

DoubleTree by Hilton Carson is about 100 miles from San Diego by car, 12 miles south of Los Angeles International Airport and only 5 miles north of Long Beach Airport. The hotel is the perfect location in the South Bay area of Los Angeles in the vicinity of Interstates 105, 110, 405, 605, and 710, and state routes 1, 22, 57 and 91.

A wide variety of local attractions keep DoubleTree by Hilton Carson guests engaged including the StubHub Center Sports and Entertainment Complex, Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium, Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Staples Center, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Rose Bowl, Aquarium of the Pacific, Disneyland, Universal Studios and miles of beaches and the Pacific Ocean.

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Carson is located at 2 Civic Plaza, Carson, CA 90745. The hotel features a restaurant and lounge, The Refinery and Scoreboard; a deluxe Fitness Center, and a refreshing heated outdoor pool and relaxing whirlpool. Complimentary WiFi access is provided and the hotel offers more than 5,600-square-feet of flexible meeting space and a convenient business center. For additional information or to make room reservations, please call 310-830-9200 or visit http://bit.ly/DoubleTreeByHiltonCarson.

StubHub Center is located at 18400 Avalon Boulevard, Carson, CA 90746, on the campus of California State University, Dominguez Hills.

