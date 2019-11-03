Southeast Asian leaders, worried by the U.S.-China trade war, pushed for a deal on what could be the world’s largest trade bloc on Sunday as officials worked behind the scenes to try to salvage progress following new demands from India.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Saudi Arabia kick-starts IPO of world’s largest oil company - November 3, 2019
- Doubts over trade pact at SE Asian summit due to India’s new demands - November 3, 2019
- Doubts over trade pact at Southeast Asian summit due to India’s new demands - November 3, 2019