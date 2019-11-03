Doubts over trade pact at Southeast Asian summit due to India’s new demands

Southeast Asian leaders, worried by the U.S.-China trade war, pushed for a deal on what could be the world’s largest trade bloc on Sunday as officials worked behind the scenes to try to salvage progress following new demands from India.
