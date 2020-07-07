Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / DOUG KOHLBECK NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND HEAD OF COMMERCIAL BANKING AT WISCONSIN BANK & TRUST

DOUG KOHLBECK NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND HEAD OF COMMERCIAL BANKING AT WISCONSIN BANK & TRUST

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

DE PERE, WI, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

 

Wisconsin Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that Doug Kohlbeck has joined the organization as Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Banking. He will oversee the Commercial Banking team inclusive of Commercial Banking, Treasury Management, and Payment Solutions and will help lead business development efforts, strategic planning initiatives and credit risk management.

“Doug has built an outstanding 25-year career and reputation in the banking industry and his experience will support Wisconsin Bank & Trust’s goals of continued growth and prosperity,” said Brent Giles, President and CEO of Wisconsin Bank & Trust. “We are happy to have him help deliver financial expertise to our clients throughout Wisconsin.”

Doug is a lifelong Wisconsin resident and earned both his Bachelor of Science and Masters of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh. He has been actively involved in the Green Bay area and is currently an Executive Board Member for the Boys and Girls Club of Green Bay, WI since 2013 and was President of the Board of Directors for the preceding term. Kohlbeck recently held the positions of Senior Vice President, Director of Business Banking and Director of Strategy and Support Services at Associated Bank.

Of his recent hiring, Kohlbeck said, “I’m excited to be joining the Wisconsin Bank & Trust team and eager to build on the current successes of the bank by shaping our commercial banking strategy to meet the needs of our clients and grow the business.”

About Wisconsin Bank & Trust
About Wisconsin Bank & Trust Wisconsin Bank & Trust (WBT), a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., (NASDAQ: HTLF), is a business-focused community bank with assets of more than $1 billion. With fifteen banking centers, Wisconsin Bank & Trust serves customers in the Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Sheboygan, Monroe and southwest areas of Wisconsin. WBT offers a wide range of personal and business banking, private client and mortgage lending services. For more information, visit www.wisconsinbankandtrust.com or call 608.203.1214. Wisconsin Bank & Trust is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. About Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $13.3 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment and insurance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 114 banking locations serving 83 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com.

Contacts
President and CEO
Brent Giles
[email protected]
608.203.1224

Regional Marketing Officer
Shawn Kesler
[email protected]
414.394.5946

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.