Breaking News
Home / Top News / Dougherty’s Pharmacy, Inc. Provides Update on Recent Strategic Initiatives

Dougherty’s Pharmacy, Inc. Provides Update on Recent Strategic Initiatives

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

DALLAS, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dougherty’s Pharmacy, Inc. (OTCPK: MYDP) (“Dougherty’s” or the “Company”) today confirmed that the previously announced transaction to sell the prescription files of three Dougherty’s pharmacy locations to a national Fortune 500 pharmaceutical and healthcare retail company did not close as expected. The Company is continuing to explore strategic alternatives with respect to these locations.

Stewart Edington, President and CEO of Dougherty’s, said, “We are undertaking a number of actions toward positioning the company to drive growth and achieve sustainable leadership in our sector. We remain committed to that plan and are continuing to explore strategic options, including the sale of our El Paso and Springtown locations. Any proceeds received from these sales would be used to reduce debt and improve the balance sheet.”

In addition, as part of the company’s ongoing cost reduction initiatives, the Board of Directors voluntarily agreed to forego their compensation for the current calendar year, effective January 1, 2019, until such time that the Company is in a stronger financial position. The money will instead be utilized for continued growth and operations.

As a reminder, Dougherty’s annual shareholders’ meeting will be held on June 10, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time in the Belclaire Room of the Hilton Dallas Park Cities hotel, 5954 Luther Lane, Dallas, TX 75225.  All Dougherty’s shareholders are invited to attend the meeting.

About Dougherty’s Pharmacy, Inc.

Dougherty’s Pharmacy, Inc. operates independent, community-based pharmacies. Interested investors can access financials and stock trading information for Dougherty’s at OTCMarkets.com or at www.doughertys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations, projections, estimates and assumptions, including future events such as expectations for the Company receiving its pharmacy licensure for its new location as well as its expectations for revenue generation from this new pharmacy location. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates” and similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements.  The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect any future events or circumstances.

Contact:  
  Geralyn DeBusk or Tom Carey
  Halliburton Investor Relations
  972-458-8000
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.