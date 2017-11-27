Doughnuts, dueling memos factor in showdown over U.S. consumer agency

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – With doughnuts in hand, President Donald Trump’s appointee to head the U.S. government consumer watchdog agency turned up for work on Monday, challenging the acting appointee of the outgoing Obama-era head in an unprecedented partisan showdown over how the U.S. financial system should be regulated.
