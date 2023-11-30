NEW YORK and LIBERTY, Mo., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Douglas Products and Packaging Company, (“Douglas” or the “Company”), a specialty products manufacturer and marketer of high-quality brands in the global agriculture production and structural pest control markets, today announced that pest control industry veteran Andrew Klein has been named as CEO, effective immediately. Mr. Klein replaces Wes Long, who successfully led the company for 16 years. Douglas is a portfolio company of Brightstar Capital Partners (“Brightstar”), a middle market private equity firm.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead a dynamic and forward-thinking company like Douglas,” said Klein. “I am excited to work closely with our talented team to drive innovation, scale the Company through both organic and inorganic growth, and continue Douglas’ tradition of service and stewardship in the pest control industry.”

Klein served as President of Assured Environments for more than 20 years, a company that provides commercial pest control services to many of New York’s landmarks, and he steered Assured Environments’ successful sale to Terminix. He also served on the board of the National Pest Management Association. Klein earned a graduate degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Dartmouth College.

“We appreciate Wes’ leadership and are thrilled to welcome Andrew to the Douglas team,” said Bruce Roberson, President, and Chief Operating Officer of Brightstar, which recently completed its acquisition of Douglas. “Andrew’s impressive track record shows his ability to grow a business by providing differentiated value to customers and partners. His passion for the industry and strategic mindset aligns perfectly with our vision for the future.”

About Douglas Products

Douglas Products is a specialty products manufacturer and marketer of high-quality brands in the global agriculture production and structural pest control markets. For more than 100 years, Douglas has partnered with customers who seek to build and protect mutually beneficial business value. Douglas creates quality solutions backed by expertise in training, stewardship, regulatory affairs and industry support. For more information, please visit https://douglasproducts.com.

