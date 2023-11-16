New creative, production and media partners will support the global news organization’s future growth, connecting consumers and business professionals to the most trusted journalism, data and analysis

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dow Jones, publisher of premium publications including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and more, has completed a full agency review across its consumer brands and its suite of business intelligence products, including Factiva, Risk & Compliance and OPIS.

Today, the company formally announced the results of its review process with the appointment of three new agency partners to accelerate its marketing and subscription growth strategy.

Dow Jones appointed Mother as its lead creative and strategic agency, responsible for transforming Dow Jones’s marketing capabilities, with a focus on harnessing the power of digital media, brand storytelling and data-driven solutions to engage the company’s 5.3 million subscribers and expand its global reach.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Mother,” said Sherry Weiss, Chief Marketing Officer of Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal. “In the fast-moving world of news and information, we’re constantly seeking out opportunities to innovate and build on our creative approach. We believe that Mother will bring the appropriate expertise and sharp thinking to lead us into the next era of our brand narrative, supercharging audience engagement at such a pivotal time for our industry.”

The partnership reinforces Dow Jones’s commitment to delivering truly best-in-class creative and adapting to a changing media landscape, all while remaining steadfast in its core mission of providing the most trusted news, data and analysis to help people make decisions.

“Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal have great ambitions for their iconic brands,” said Oriel Davis-Lyons, Chief Creative Officer of Mother New York. “To be given the privilege of helping them realize those ambitions in modern, impactful and relevant ways is one we’re extremely excited for.”

The business-wide review of the company’s marketing requirements and services has included the development of an in-house acquisition media team and centralizing the company’s marketing operations across its portfolio of brands to improve consistency and efficiency.

​​The review process also resulted in the appointment of eg+ worldwide as Dow Jones’s global production partner, including the building of on-site and offshore resourcing, powered by technology and automation.

In addition, Mediahub is appointed Dow Jones’s global brand media agency and will work closely with the newly structured internal media team on strategy, planning, activation and measurement of its data-driven marketing solutions.

“We are on a mission to connect our customers to the very best of Dow Jones,” said Weiss. “Collaborating with eg+ worldwide and Mediahub will not only bolster these efforts but also expand the global reach of our premium products as we build the definitive news and information platform for today’s decision makers.”

Weiss has been leading the transformation of the company’s marketing services. Dow Jones partnered with Oystercatchers on the transformation of its marketing capabilities and the review of its agency partners.

