NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dow Jones & Company, a leading global provider of news and business information, today shared its most notable 2022 achievements, including market-moving journalism, acquisitions in emerging industries and customer-centric product offerings.

“In a year of unprecedented volatility, Dow Jones has risen to meet the moment,” said Dow Jones Chief Executive Officer and Publisher of The Wall Street Journal Almar Latour. “With our readers and customers at the center of all we do, we’ve collectively done amazing work during difficult circumstances—providing unparalleled coverage and analysis each and every day as events unfolded.”

Highlights from Dow Jones’s substantial achievements in 2022 included:

In depth coverage on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including stories that illuminate the complexities of the war, from rifts between brothers to the Battle of Kyiv and so many others. Dow Jones is particularly grateful for the journalistic teams delivering this critical news, often at great personal risk.

to the and so many others. Dow Jones is particularly grateful for the journalistic teams delivering this critical news, often at great personal risk. Netflix released the “Eat the Rich” docuseries based on WSJ’s GameStop saga reporting.

docuseries based on WSJ’s GameStop saga reporting. The Wall Street Journal’s Capital Assets series uncovered a widespread pattern of federal officials trading stock in companies their agencies oversaw.

uncovered a widespread pattern of federal officials trading stock in companies their agencies oversaw. The Wall Street Journal introduced Style News , tackling personalities, trends and issues in culture and style.

, tackling personalities, trends and issues in culture and style. Barron’s introduced a new bundle offering , providing digital access to Barron’s, The Wall Street Journal and MarketWatch to audiences around the world.

, providing digital access to Barron’s, The Wall Street Journal and MarketWatch to audiences around the world. Independent commerce site Buy Side from WSJ launched, highlighting Dow Jones’s commitment to expanding its brands in new and creative ways.

launched, highlighting Dow Jones’s commitment to expanding its brands in new and creative ways. Dow Jones established itself as a force in the energy and renewables information services market with the acquisition of OPIS , Chemical Market Analytics and Singapore Solar Exchange data , along with a strategic investment in Eco-Movement .

, and , along with a . Dow Jones launched its first sustainability data set , providing ESG scores and sentiment on thousands of publicly traded companies.

, providing ESG scores and sentiment on thousands of publicly traded companies. Dow Jones Risk & Compliance helped customers navigate unprecedented levels of sanctions activity following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

helped customers navigate unprecedented levels of sanctions activity following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Factiva continued to be a source of truth for professionals, adding more than 1,500 new sources, three new languages and more than 2 billion articles into the archive.

continued to be a source of truth for professionals, adding more than 1,500 new sources, three new languages and more than 2 billion articles into the archive. MarketWatch hosted the inaugural Best New Ideas in Money Festival , gathering investing leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators to discuss the current financial environment.

, gathering investing leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators to discuss the current financial environment. MarketWatch celebrated 25 years of helping people understand what news and events mean for their money.

of helping people understand what news and events mean for their money. Dow Jones Newswires celebrated its 125th anniversary , honoring continued innovation and industry-leading, real-time news and information.

, honoring continued innovation and industry-leading, real-time news and information. Emma Tucker was announced as the next editor in chief of The Wall Street Journal , succeeding Matt Murray who has been with the Journal for nearly three decades. And Mark DeCambre was appointed as editor in chief of MarketWatch . Ms. Tucker and Mr. DeCambre round out a relatively new set of chief editors at Dow Jones including David Cho and Shruti Tripathi Chopra.

