Bringing together best-in-class data from Dow Jones Risk & Compliance and securities mapping from BIGTXN, the new solution simplifies sanctions compliance for investment screening

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dow Jones today unveiled Risk & Compliance Financial Instruments, an industry-leading solution designed to enhance and streamline pre- and post-trade investment screening.

As the regulatory landscape becomes more complex, identifying sanctioned entities and their linked instruments poses a growing challenge for the financial services industry. The new R&C Financial Instruments solution from Dow Jones combines its best-in-class risk entity data with unrivaled securities mapping from BIGTXN. This enables firms to screen their entire investment universe against over 50 jurisdictions and entities owned or controlled by sanctioned subjects.

Dow Jones Risk & Compliance Financial Instruments offers expansive coverage, including:

Sanctions data from 52 jurisdictions globally, including the major sanctioning bodies;

Entities owned or controlled by subjects sanctioned by the U.S. Office Foreign Assets Controls (OFAC), the EU Commission and the UK HM Treasury;

Over 104 million financial instruments screened across five types of instrument identifiers: ISINs, CUSIPs, CINs, SEDOLs and FIGIs;

Securities coverage across all asset classes including equity, debt, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and derivatives.

Cutting-edge technology from BIGTXN consolidates and enriches these data sets into a structured, customizable solution that integrates seamlessly into customer trading and portfolio management platforms. Each instrument links to the corresponding entity profile ID in Dow Jones Risk Center Financial Crime to streamline match reviews and investigations. The data is refreshed continually and updated daily, giving customers confidence in their decisions.

“As the world grapples with economic uncertainty and rising geopolitical tensions, sanctions and investment screening are in the spotlight like never before—and the costs for non-compliance are growing,” said Joel Lange, executive vice president and general manager, Dow Jones Risk & Research. “In partnership with BIGTXN, we are proud to launch a truly unique and powerful product that will streamline compliance with global sanctions and regulations, and further fortify the integrity of the financial ecosystem.”

“BIGTXN is excited to partner with Dow Jones to enhance the Risk & Compliance product suite,” commented Haider Mannan, CEO of BIGTXN. “As the volume, range and complexity of sanctions continues to grow, financial instrument screening has become a critical necessity for the compliance workflow.”

Risk & Compliance Financial Instruments is the latest in Dow Jones’s global suite of data solutions and services for regulatory compliance. For more information please visit dowjones.com/financialinstruments.

