Dow Jones Media Group a division of Dow Jones owned by News Corp (Nasdaq: NWSA) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell in Celebration of the 20th anniversary of MarketWatch

Oct. 27, 2017

What:

Dow Jones Media Group, a suite of Dow Jones properties owned by News Corp (Nasdaq:NWSA), will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in celebration of the twentieth anniversary of MarketWatch.

In honor of the occasion, Almar Latour, Publisher of Dow Jones Media Group, MarketWatch General Manager, Dan Shar & Editor-In-Chief, Jeremy Olsham, will ring the Opening Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Monday, October 30, 2017 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

About Dow Jones

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 125 years and today has one of the world’s largest newsgathering operations globally. It produces leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America’s largest newspaper by paid circulation; Factiva, Barron’s, MarketWatch, Financial News, DJX, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, and Dow Jones VentureSource.

About News Corporation

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) (NASDAQ:NWSA) (ASX:NWS) (ASX:NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content to consumers throughout the world. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: news and information services, book publishing, digital real estate services, and cable network programming and pay-TV distribution in Australia. Headquartered in New York, the activities of News Corp are conducted primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. More information: http://www.newscorp.com.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

