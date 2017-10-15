Downcast Venezuela opposition seeks blow to Maduro through ballot box

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuela’s political crisis shifts from barricades to the ballot box on Sunday with gubernatorial elections that could hand the demoralized opposition a major victory against President Nicolas Maduro’s government.
