CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuela’s political crisis shifted from barricades to ballots on Sunday with gubernatorial elections that could hand the demoralized opposition a major victory against President Nicolas Maduro’s government.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Downcast Venezuela opposition seeks blow to Maduro via ballot box - October 15, 2017
- Lawyer who threatened defamation suit against New York Times leaves Weinstein defense: source - October 15, 2017
- Germany’s Merkel suffers state vote setback as coalition talks loom - October 15, 2017