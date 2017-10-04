Downing FOUR VCT plc : Offer for Subscription – Healthcare Offer

Downing FOUR VCT plc

4 October 2017

Offer for Subscription – Healthcare Over-allotment facility

The Board of Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that it will utilise the overallotment facility in respect the Offer for Subscription for Healthcare Shares that launched on 8 December 2016 (“Healthcare Offer”) when the initial capacity is reached. This extends the capacity of the Healthcare Offer from £10 million to £20 million. Total funds raised to date by the Healthcare Offer are £9.6 million.