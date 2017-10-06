Downplaying job losses, Fed officials eye December rate hike

AUSTIN, Texas/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Chocking up employment losses last month to the temporary hit of a severe hurricane season and reiterating expectations that inflation will strengthen, Federal Reserve policymakers on Friday signaled they continue to see gradual U.S. interest-rate hikes ahead.
