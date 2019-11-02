Downtown Hong Kong becomes battleground as night falls

Hong Kong police fired tear gas into a park to break up thousands of anti-government protesters who fled to the Central business district, setting fire to street barricades and metro stations in some of the worst violence in months of unrest.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot expected to sign binding merger deal as soon as early-December: source - November 2, 2019
- Buffett’s Berkshire boosts operating profit as economy improves - November 2, 2019
- Buffett’s Berkshire reports higher quarterly operating profit - November 2, 2019