Scuffles erupted between police and protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday, with dozens of arrests made, after thousands marched near the border, shouting pro-democracy slogans and venting their anger at mainland Chinese traders.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Dozens arrested after Hong Kong protest taking aim at Chinese traders - January 5, 2020
