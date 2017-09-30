Dozens arrested during neo-Nazi march in Sweden

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (Reuters) – Dozens of people were arrested on Saturday as neo-Nazis and anti-fascists clashed with police during a march by the extreme right-wing Nordic Resistance Movement (NMR) in Gothenburg, Sweden on Saturday, police said.
