FIRST ON FOX: A group of two dozen Senate Republicans are taking aim at President Biden after the White House announced it paused several proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal projects over climate concerns.
The lawmakers, led by Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said the administration’s actions — unveiled Friday in a joint announcement by White House and Department of Energy (DOE) officials — will empower Russia and Iran while harming U.S. allies
