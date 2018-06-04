DP+ Wins Multiple Healthcare Marketing Report Advertising Awards for McLaren Health Care and Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute Campaigns

Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich–Michigan’s fastest-growing independent advertising and marketing service agency, DP+ (formerly Duffey Petrosky), received the highest recognition in multiple categories during the recent 35th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards, including three gold, five silver, two bronze and three merit awards.

The awards, which are sponsored by Healthcare Marketing Report, included a national panel of experts that reviewed over 4,000 entries who then selected award winners based on creativity, quality, message effectiveness, consumer appeal, graphic design and overall impact.

DP+ created new campaigns for both McLaren Health Care and the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute (KCI). “Your Best Chance” for the Karmanos Cancer Institute won a bronze, three gold, two silver and one merit award for this advertising campaign which included broadcast (TV and radio), print, outdoor and digital advertising. The Karmanos Cancer Institute, part of McLaren Health Care, offers services at every one of the 14 McLaren hospitals throughout Michigan.

In addition to the new Karmanos campaign, DP+ also developed a new integrated brand campaign for McLaren Health Care which won a merit award for the broadcast (TV) launch of its new statewide advertising campaign with the theme “Doing What’s Best.”

“We are one of Michigan’s fastest-growing health systems,” said Kevin Tompkins, McLaren Health Care senior vice president of marketing and planning. “‘Your Best Chance’ is a bold statement and campaign that captures the key reason that patients come to Karmanos. This new campaign, with its powerful imagery and our team of experts pursuing their singular focus on cancer, is tremendously important for us to showcase. It memorably defines the Institute’s leadership in scientific research, the development of new treatments and providing advanced cancer care.”

“Following this success, we introduced McLaren’s singular powerful brand vision, ‘Doing What’s Best’, uniting all our hospitals and health care centers,” Tompkins continued. “The awards are just one of many indicators we have that the net effect is hardworking creative based on a strategically sound, integrated approach to our advertising and marketing communications.”

“We are so proud of our work on behalf of our health care clients,” said Mark Petrosky, chief executive officer of DP+, formerly Duffey Petrosky. “The awards represent industry recognition of the creativity and effectiveness of the health care communications we create for our clients. Our work helps differentiate our clients from their competitors. Really, there is nothing better than creating effective messages that improve the health, and ultimately the lives, of people in our communities.”

About DP+

DP+, The Agency of Change, is an award-winning, Michigan-based, full-service marketing communications agency. We are one of the fastest-growing independent agencies in the Midwest. We’ve assembled a consultative, collaborative, hands-on leadership team with national and international experience. Our sole purpose is ideating smarter solutions that drive more productive customer engagements, while delivering greater efficiency and effectiveness for deeper client value. The agency has consecutively listed on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America from 2009-2016. The agency has also been named one of the Detroit Free Press’ Top Workplaces for 2009-2016. For more information, visit www.dpplus.com.

About McLaren

McLaren Health Care, headquartered in Grand Blanc, Michigan, is a fully integrated health network committed to quality evidence-based patient care and cost efficiency. The McLaren system includes 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers, an employed primary care physician network, commercial and Medicaid HMOs covering more than 620,000 lives, home health and hospice providers, retail medical equipment showrooms, pharmacy services and a wholly-owned medical malpractice insurance company. McLaren operates Michigan’s largest network of cancer centers and providers, anchored by the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, one of only 49 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive centers in the U.S. McLaren has 26,000 employees and more than 85,200 network providers. Its operations are housed in more than 350 facilities serving the entire Lower Peninsula of the state of Michigan along with a portion of the Upper Peninsula. For more information, visit mclaren.org

