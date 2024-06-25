Jill Sharland brings over three decades of financial and operational leadership to bolster DP World’s growth and innovation across Canada.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DP World, a global leader in supply chain solutions, announces the appointment of Jill Sharland as Chief Financial Officer for its operations in Canada. Sharland brings a wealth of experience in driving financial and strategic growth in capital-intensive industries.

With over 30 years of senior financial management experience, Sharland has demonstrated a profound ability to partner with CEOs and executive teams to drive robust financial and operational results. Her expertise spans across various industries, including telecommunications, transportation, and laboratory services, making her a pivotal addition to DP World’s executive team in Canada.

Prior to joining DP World, Sharland served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at BC Ferries, where she managed a significant capital plan and led major funding initiatives that secured substantial governmental support. Her strategic vision was instrumental in navigating the company through complex operational challenges, enhancing transparency, and fostering stakeholder engagement across multiple levels.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World Canada, said: “Jill’s extensive experience and proven track record in managing high-growth financial environments make her the ideal leader to drive our financial strategy forward. Her strategic insight and exceptional business acumen will be invaluable as we continue to expand and enhance our operations across Canada.”

During her tenure as Chief Financial Officer at LifeLabs Medical Laboratory Services, Sharland led a major ERP system implementation and drove cross-company process improvements that significantly enhanced operational efficiencies. Her leadership at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority further underscores her capability to manage complex financial landscapes effectively, where she significantly increased profitability and led efforts to retire substantial debt.

Jill Sharland, CFO, DP World Canada, said: “I am thrilled to join DP World Canada and look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to the company’s growth and success. DP World’s commitment to innovation and global leadership in logistics is inspiring, and I am excited to help steer our strategic financial initiatives in this new role.”

Sharland holds an MBA in Finance from Queen’s University and a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacology and Physiology from The University of Western Ontario. Her professional designations include Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and ICD.D certification from the Institute of Corporate Directors, which highlights her commitment to governance and strategic oversight.

– END –

DP World Americas Media Contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: [email protected]

About DP World

Trade is the lifeblood of the global economy, creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for people around the world. DP World exists to make the world’s trade flow better, changing what’s possible for the customers and communities we serve globally.

With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 111,000 employees from 159 nationalities, spanning 77 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain that’s fit for the future.

We’re rapidly transforming and integrating our businesses — Ports and Terminals, Marine Services, Logistics and Technology – and uniting our global infrastructure with local expertise to create stronger, more efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that can change the way the world trades.

What’s more, we’re reshaping the future by investing in innovation. From intelligent delivery systems to automated warehouse stacking, we’re at the cutting edge of disruptive technology, pushing the sector towards better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

TO CHANGE WHAT’S POSSIBLE FOR EVERYONE.

CONTACT: Melina Vissat DP World Americas (704) 605-6159 [email protected]