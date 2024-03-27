Gates brings over two decades of logistics expertise to drive growth and enhance operations in key North American markets.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DP World, a global leader in supply chain solutions, announces the appointment of Tim Gates as Vice President of Freight Forwarding for USA and Mexico. Gates is filling the newly created role as DP World accelerates its recently announced global expansion of its freight forwarding operations.

With more than two decades of experience, Gates has demonstrated exceptional skill in operational management and business development within the transportation, logistics and supply chain sector. Most recently serving as Vice President for the Greater Midwest Sub-Region at Kuehne + Nagel, he has a proven track record of driving substantial growth, fostering strong client relationships, and leading teams to new heights of success.

In his new role, Gates will be responsible for spearheading the development of the company’s freight forwarding operations across the US and Mexico. This includes enhancing operational productivity and efficiency, overseeing product development initiatives, and leading procurement efforts.

Earlier this month, DP World announced that it had opened 15 new freight forwarding offices across the Americas, with plans to open several more by year end.

Gates’ experience also includes pivotal roles at UTi United States and Eagle Global Logistics, where he honed his expertise in freight management and developed a keen understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities in North American logistics. A strong advocate for innovation and efficiency, Gates has consistently delivered results that exceed expectations, leveraging his comprehensive knowledge to benefit operations and customer satisfaction alike.

Glen Clark, CEO of DP World US/Mexico, said: “Tim’s appointment marks a significant step forward for our freight forwarding operations in the USA and Mexico. His strategic insight, coupled with a deep understanding of the logistics landscape in North America, will be instrumental in driving our growth strategy and further establishing our presence in these key markets. We are thrilled to have him on board.”

Tim Gates, VP of Freight Forwarding US/Mexico, said: “I am honored to join DP World and lead the freight forwarding division for the USA and Mexico. The opportunity to contribute to the company’s growth during this time of global expansion is truly exciting. I look forward to applying my skills and experience to further develop our end-to-end supply chain capabilities and to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

Gates holds a B.S. in Operations Management in Transportation and Supply Chain from Southern New Hampshire University and an Associate of Applied Science from Concordia College, St. Paul, Minnesota. He is also a licensed U.S. Customs Broker, bringing a wealth of regulatory knowledge to his new position.

