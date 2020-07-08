DPW Holdings Announces Results of Special Meeting of Stockholders

Newport Beach, Calif., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW,” or the “Company”) today announced the results of the Company’s 2020 Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Meeting”), which was held at 9:00 a.m. PT on July 8, 2020 and at which time the four proposals voted upon, as set forth in the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement, were approved by stockholders.

“Today’s vote represents a substantial opportunity for the Company to return the growth and put behind it the last few years of debt that was very costly and needed to be dealt with. We appreciate the shareholders who supported our efforts. With our global defense business improving and the vote behind us we look forward to improving results and achieving greater stability,” said Milton C. Ault, III, Chief Executive Officer of DPW.

