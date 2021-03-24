Dr. Bob Fryatt Promoted to Vice President, Health Systems and Policy, International Development Division, Abt Associates

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Bob Fryatt, a Fellow of the UK Faculty of Public Health and prominent voice in global health, has been promoted to vice president, Health Systems and Policy, within Abt Associates’ International Development Division.   Fryatt, who has more than 30 years of experience working in public health and social policy in low-, middle-, and high-income countries, currently leads Abt’s Local Health Systems Strengthening Project as global project director. 

“Since Joining Abt Associates in 2015, Bob has been a thought leader in promoting the importance of health systems and global health security, having previously served as global project director for the Abt-led Health Systems and Governance project,” said Eric J. Reading, division vice president, International Development. “Bob’s background as a physician and additional academic training in public health and economics, along with his decades of experience, made him sought after to lead programs for the World Health Organization, DFID, and the UK’s National Health Service.” 

At Abt, Fryatt has guided field implementation of health systems strengthening work in more than 40 countries and overseen more than 200 staff. 

Before joining Abt, Fryatt worked with the U.K. Department for International Development (DFID) and the World Bank as a public health and health financing expert. He also served as an advisor to the South African Ministry of Health and was the coordinator of the International Health Partnership and the High-Level Taskforce on Innovative Financing for Health Systems at the World Health Organization. He has worked in Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Fryatt originally was a clinician, obtaining his medical degree, MPH, and MBBS degrees from the University of London.  He was awarded membership in the Royal College of Physicians in 1985 and was named a Fellow of the Faculty of Public Health (UK) in 2006.

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is a global consulting and research firm that uses data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people’s lives. From combatting infectious disease and conducting rigorous program evaluations, to ensuring safe drinking water and promoting access to affordable housing—and more—we partner with clients and communities to tackle their most complex challenges. 

http://www.abtassociates.com

CONTACT: Mary Maguire
Abt Associates
301-347-5859
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
