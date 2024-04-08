Chi Li, PhD, MBA, RAC adds over 20 years of global regulatory experience and success to the Curevo Vaccine executive team

SEATTLE, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Curevo Vaccine (Curevo), a privately-held clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing varicella zoster virus vaccines with improved tolerability and accessibility, today announced Dr. Chi Li is joining as the company’s Chief Regulatory Officer responsible for the global regulatory strategy for amezosvatein.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Li join the Curevo team and build upon the regulatory progress made thus far,” stated George Simeon, Curevo’s Chief Executive Officer.” Dr. Li will play a key role in finalizing our global regulatory strategy and harmonizing our approach to key entry markets in Europe, the USA, China, Japan, and other important markets for our shingles and varicella vaccine.”

Dr. Li’s impressive 20+ year career in regulatory affairs features multiple regulatory successes globally. He’s played an instrumental role in the development, submission, and approval of drugs and biologics across several disease areas including in the infectious disease space.

“I’m genuinely impressed at what the Curevo team has accomplished to date and am excited to join such a dynamic group,” said Dr. Li. “There is a clear unmet need in both shingles and varicella immunization, and I look forward to working with the Curevo team and our global partners to bring this active vaccine with significantly improved tolerability to market quickly.”

Dr. Li was most recently the Chief Regulatory Officer at Editas Medicine and held the same role prior to Editas at Celularity. Previously, Dr. Li served as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs at both Allergan and Bayer. He also held regulatory affairs roles with increasing responsibilities at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. Dr. Li earned a PhD in organic chemistry from Purdue University and an MBA from Rutgers University. He holds a Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) from the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society.

About Curevo Vaccine

Curevo is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company based near Seattle and is dedicated to reducing the burden of infectious disease by developing vaccines with improved tolerability and accessibility. Curevo’s lead product is amezosvatein, a non-mRNA sub-unit vaccine to prevent shingles, a serious medical condition involving a painful, blistering skin rash where 10-18% of people also develop serious, long-lasting nerve pain. The current $4+ billion shingles vaccine market is characterized by accessibility issues and vaccine hesitancy/dose avoidance related to vaccine tolerability. Curevo is also developing a non-live, non-mRNA subunit chickenpox vaccine intended to reduce or eliminate barriers to immunizing immunocompromised children. For more information visit https://curevovaccine.com/.

