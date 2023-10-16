The Alpine Center CCPHP—for patients who desire a more personalized approach to healthcare care

SUPERIOR, Colo., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC (CCPHP), a leader in concierge medicine, has collaborated with Dr. Christopher Fox and N.P. Sarah Sato to establish The Alpine Center CCPHP, a concierge (membership model) medicine program. This collaboration will enable the providers to offer their Patient-Members amenities and enhancements and a more proactive and personalized approach to healthcare.

A New Model of Care

When Dr. Fox and Sarah opened The Alpine Center in 2019, their approach was to build a compassionate, caring environment in which they would deliver personalized endocrinology services, and diabetes and metabolism management.

“Many patients desired this approach, and it led to rapid expansion of our practice,” said N.P. Sarah Sato. “Unfortunately, we soon discovered that the bigger we got, the less time we were able to spend with each patient.”

The partners went in search of a new model—one that would give them the increased time and flexibility to build the patient-provider relationships that are essential to their ability to deliver personalized care to every patient who comes to them.

Concierge Care Membership

“The concierge model offers a rewarding experience for physicians and patients,” said Dean McElwain, CCPHP CEO and co-founder. “It enables them to forge bonds of trust and comfort that result in higher patient satisfaction and wellness, and increased physician job satisfaction.”

Some of the amenities Members receive are 24/7 connectivity to their physician via a direct phone number, a customized telehealth app, same- or next-day appointments with limited to no wait times regardless of medical necessity, and a robust wellness program — the SENS Solution® Wellness Program powered by CCPHP — that focuses on the pillars of sleep, exercise, nutrition, and stress management. The model also enables physicians to practice medicine the way they always imagined.

“We feel this level of care will be tremendously advantageous to our patients,” said Dr. Christopher Fox. “In particular, our patients who need support with diabetes and weight management can benefit from the high-touch, preventative care approach coupled with personal health coaching and wellness resources to assist with meeting exercise and nutrition goals.”

About Dr. Fox and Sarah

Christopher R. Fox, M.D., is a board-certified endocrinologist who has been in practice for more than 20 years in Colorado. He, with Sarah Sato, NP, CDE, co-founded The Alpine Center for Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolism, PC, in Superior in 2019.

Dr. Fox has a longstanding interest in helping people who have thyroid disease, including thyroid nodules and thyroid cancer. His passion is combining endocrine science, psychology, personal development, and encouragement in new and creative ways to help people make meaningful, lasting changes in their health and vitality, especially as it relates to treating diabetes, prediabetes, fatty liver disease, and obesity.

Dr. Fox has been recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for the past 10 years and has received the local Top Doctor accolade in 5280 Magazine in 2023. Each recognition was achieved through peer-nomination and highlights physicians who go above and beyond to provide the highest quality care for patients.

Sarah Sato, NP, CDE, is a board-certified nurse practitioner and certified diabetes educator. Her practice interests include the management of all types of diabetes, hyperparathyroidism and hypoparathyroidism, hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, and obesity and overweight.

Sarah worked as an NP at several facilities in Colorado before starting The Alpine Center. As a type 1 diabetic, Sarah uses her experience living with the disease to help improve the lives and well-being of her patients.

About CCPHP

Castle Connolly Private Health Partners works with exceptional physicians to create and support concierge (membership-based) healthcare programs that enable an optimal practice environment that supports and enhances the physician-patient relationship. Member-patients pay an affordable fee for a wide array of enhancements that provide a more convenient, comprehensive, collaborative, and personalized approach to maintaining their health and well-being. For more information, go to ccphp.net.

